BitCore (BTX) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $398,872.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitCore has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,510.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,169.14 or 0.08594353 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00318240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.42 or 0.00940864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078570 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.05 or 0.00391781 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.00279788 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

