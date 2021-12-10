Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.38). Approximately 427,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 572,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The firm has a market cap of £96.61 million and a P/E ratio of -47.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.88.

Get Blackbird alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Bentley purchased 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($26,375.81).

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.