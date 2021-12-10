Blackhawk Bancorp (BHWB) & The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS: BHWB) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Blackhawk Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 22.62% N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp Competitors 19.70% 8.45% 0.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blackhawk Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp Competitors 395 1671 1410 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Blackhawk Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackhawk Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million $10.85 million 7.81 Blackhawk Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.62

Blackhawk Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp. Blackhawk Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, meaning that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Blackhawk Bancorp competitors beat Blackhawk Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

