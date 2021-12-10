BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $17.31 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

