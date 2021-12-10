BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (BKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:BKN opened at $17.31 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.