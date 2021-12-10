BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MUC stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $16.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.67% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $23,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.