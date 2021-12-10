BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years.

MPA stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

