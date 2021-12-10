Blake Thomas Murray Sells 3,918 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $942,905.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blake Thomas Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blake Thomas Murray sold 111,974 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $33,330,180.84.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $254.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.40 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.64 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.63.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bill.com by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,233 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

