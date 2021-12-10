Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

BLND opened at $8.72 on Friday. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

