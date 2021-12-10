Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Tops 1-Day Volume of $119,753.00 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00002860 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $119,753.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040170 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007034 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

