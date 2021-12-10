Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,288,000 after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 112,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 298.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 90,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,014. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.08. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.48 and a 12-month high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.