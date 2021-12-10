Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.16. 396,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,826,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.23. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $292.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.