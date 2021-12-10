Blue Fin Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.2% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Netflix by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after buying an additional 411,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $610.15. 69,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,006,206. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $270.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $649.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $575.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

