Blue Fin Capital Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,516,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,001,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $168,202,000 after purchasing an additional 145,366 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,968,000 after buying an additional 174,590 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.32. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $101.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

