Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,454,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

SBUX traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $116.28. 151,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,385. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

