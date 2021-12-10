Blue Fin Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 121,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 310,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 208,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.