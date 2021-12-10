Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 2,289,263 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75.

OWL stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $41,860,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $286,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

