B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Declares Dividend of GBX 25

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 645.80 ($8.56) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 605.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 577.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 486.40 ($6.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 651 ($8.63).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BME. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 675 ($8.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.55) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.35) to GBX 576 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 589.56 ($7.82).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

