BMO Capital Markets Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$61.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOL. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$64.50.

DOL stock opened at C$58.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$46.56 and a 52-week high of C$60.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.73.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total value of C$952,000.00. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total transaction of C$339,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330 in the last 90 days.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

