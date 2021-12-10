BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 1,033.3% over the last three years.

DCF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.36. 10,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,546. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

