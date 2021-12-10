Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 901.88 ($11.96).

BOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($13.13) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 915 ($12.13) to GBX 1,030 ($13.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.61) to GBX 770 ($10.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 935 ($12.40) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 840 ($11.14) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 671.82 ($8.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 844.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 875.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 47.19.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

