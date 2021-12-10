Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BDNNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

