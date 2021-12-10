Boralex (TSE:BLX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.81

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$33.81 and last traded at C$33.85, with a volume of 60370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6016543 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

