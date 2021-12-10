Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.36.

BSX stock opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,036.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,475 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,638 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,098 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

