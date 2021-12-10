Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 86,921 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 86,921 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.06% of ICU Medical worth $52,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $225.00 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.95 and its 200-day moving average is $216.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

