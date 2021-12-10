Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $40,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $69.79 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

