Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.45% of CubeSmart worth $44,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,004,000 after buying an additional 404,064 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CubeSmart by 749.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 31,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.21 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $56.64.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 123.64%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

