Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Middleby were worth $59,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 300.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2,777.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby stock opened at $187.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.65. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $196.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.72.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.75.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

