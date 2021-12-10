Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 45,081 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,081 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $47,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $152.24 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.89 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.49 and a 200-day moving average of $147.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.61.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

