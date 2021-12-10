BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.830-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $868 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $858.51 million.BOX also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.230 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised BOX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NYSE BOX opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.16 and a beta of 1.30. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 64.04% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $72,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,773 shares of company stock valued at $849,998. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

