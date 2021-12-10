Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $62.58. 814,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.36. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

