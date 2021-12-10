Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$255.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BYD. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$256.31.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$199.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$197.57 and a 12 month high of C$267.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$227.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$230.40. The stock has a market cap of C$4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The business had revenue of C$617.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$608.63 million. Analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 20.77%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

