BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have commented on BPXXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BPER Banca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

BPXXY remained flat at $$4.64 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71. BPER Banca has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

