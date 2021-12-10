Brad S. Elliott Sells 8,296 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $278,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $32.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

EQBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 663.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 130.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 108.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 107,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

