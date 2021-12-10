Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 188,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,808. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42. Brady has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth $230,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brady by 9.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.