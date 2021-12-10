Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAK shares. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Braskem in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Braskem stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. 212,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,901. Braskem has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braskem will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Braskem by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Braskem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Braskem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

