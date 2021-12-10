Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $615.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,545. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $447.82 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $627.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $639.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

