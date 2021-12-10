Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on EAT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $36.02. 56,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,296. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,732,000 after purchasing an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.