Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,858 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $56.97. The company had a trading volume of 162,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,277. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

