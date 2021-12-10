British American Tobacco (BATS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for British American Tobacco (LON: BATS):

12/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($53.04) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($49.07) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/3/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/15/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/9/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,769 ($49.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/19/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/13/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price target on the stock.

BATS stock opened at GBX 2,734.50 ($36.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,574.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,680.57. The company has a market cap of £62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,949.50 ($39.11).

Get British American Tobacco plc alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.