British American Tobacco (BATS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for British American Tobacco (LON: BATS):
- 12/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($53.04) price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($49.07) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 12/3/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price target on the stock.
- 11/30/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($41.11) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/15/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 11/9/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,769 ($49.98) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 10/19/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/13/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($43.76) price target on the stock.
BATS stock opened at GBX 2,734.50 ($36.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,574.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,680.57. The company has a market cap of £62.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,478 ($32.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,949.50 ($39.11).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.71) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 0.78%.
Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.