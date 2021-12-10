British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British Land currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

BTLCY stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. British Land has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

