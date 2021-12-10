Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Sells $3,129,595.38 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Schifellite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $2,161,797.68.

BR opened at $175.45 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.91 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.60 and a 200-day moving average of $169.76.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 20,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

