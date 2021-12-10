Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.20. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) EPS.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $89.09. 120,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,501. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

