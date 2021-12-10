Brokerages Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Century Casinos also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 34,789 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,807. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $396.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

