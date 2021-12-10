Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce $185.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.91 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $178.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $737.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.00 million to $737.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $746.35 million, with estimates ranging from $743.38 million to $749.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,482,000 after acquiring an additional 278,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,695,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 621,923 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,696,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,311,000 after acquiring an additional 273,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,760,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,079,000 after acquiring an additional 103,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

