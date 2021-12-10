Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,941. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.