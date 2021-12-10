Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPW traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,093,941. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

