Brokerages Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Merit Medical Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,288,000 after buying an additional 29,676 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,340,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after buying an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.07. 1,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,681. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

