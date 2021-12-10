Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.99 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 847,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $52,311,320.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 91.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

