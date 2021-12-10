Brokerages Anticipate POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PNT opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

