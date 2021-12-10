Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $325.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to report sales of $325.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.00 million and the lowest is $307.21 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.89 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PJT Partners by 172.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PJT traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.96. 7,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,677. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

