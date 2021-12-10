Brokerages Expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post -$1.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce ($1.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the lowest is ($1.39). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.50) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,855,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,637,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,350. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.24. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.